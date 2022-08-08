Dubai: Movie theatre chain Roxy Cinemas is coming up with the Middle East’s biggest ever cinema screen at the Dubai Hills Mall.
The 423 sq.m. screen is twice the size of a tennis court, the company said.
“The 15-screen Roxy Cinemas multiplex at Dubai Hills Mall will redefine the cinema-going experience for the UAE audiences with new levels of luxury across all our screens. Roxy Xtreme sets a new benchmark for cinemas in Dubai and the wider region as the huge screen provides an unforgettable experience for all types of movie lovers,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO at Dubai Holding Entertainment, which operates the cinema chain.
Opening on August 31, the Roxy Xtreme auditorium will feature 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes.
The three Director’s Boxes are suites perched above the auditorium, each with 12 luxurious seats.
Of the 15 screens at the multiplex, seven are platinum screens (available to movie lovers from October), seven are silver, while one is the Roxy Xtreme measuring 28 metres by 15.1 metres.