Dubai: At $30 million, the world's priciest ruby has just been sold at an auction by Sotheby's in New York - a stone that belonged to Dubai-based Fura Gems. The identity of the new owner is unavailable right now.
The ruby, discovered in a Mozambique mine in July 2022, originally came to 101 carat. For the auction, it was pared down to 55.2 carat, and Fura Gems' founder and CEO Dev Shetty was quite confident that the stone would set a mark. And on Thursday (June 8), the stone sure did its part.
The 'Estrela De Dura' - which is how the stone was named - was shown around extensively on a world tour, that included Dubai.