Dubai: The UAE’s ecommerce market would add another $3 billion between now and 2025 to grow to $8 billion, as more residents and businesses switch to online for their needs.
Interestingly, UAE’s e-shoppers will also keep buying more from overseas portals, which at the end of last year touched 26 per cent and expected to grow to 32 per cent in 2025. What this means is that UAE portals will need to keep contesting hard for every e-commerce dirham that UAE shoppers spend on. In recent times, UAE-based portals have expanded their merchandise mix and also brought product prices to be on par with those shipped from overseas. (Many of the overseas orders could also be those that UAE-based shoppers make with Amazon’s non-UAE sites.)
“More consumers in the UAE made online purchases across all categories during 2021 compared to 2020, with an average 75 per cent of respondents typically purchasing online,” says a report issued by EZDubai, the Dubai government owned ecommerce zone in Dubai, and Euromonitor International.
“The fastest-growing sectors by industry from 2021-25 will be homewares and home furnishings, F&B, and media products.”