Across the rest of the world, gold remained in the good books of consumers, with jewellery sales at 2,200 tonnes, a dip of 1 tonne from 2017 levels. Chinese consumers helped with 672.5 tonnes and a 3 per cent year-on-year gain, and in the US, it was up 4 per cent. And in India, despite concerns about the direction of the economy, the decline in gold jewellery demand was only 4 tonnes to total 598 tonnes overall. “The weak rupee made domestic gold prices that much more expensive,” said Mulligan. “But on the whole, demand within India was still in solid territory.”