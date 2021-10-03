There are lots of affordable options for television in the market, with features and specs that rival more expensive counterparts. Image Credit: Pexels/Cottonbro

Whether you use it to see the latest movies, watch Indian Premier League matches live, or catch up with the news, the television (TV) is likely an important part of your home. A great TV occupies the centre of attention, wherever it is placed, and keeps you hooked, with news and storytelling that’s clear, vivid, and audible. But no one said TVs have to be expensive. We did the research for you, and picked the best budget TVs that provide the quality you expect at a price you’ll appreciate. If you are an Amazon Prime member, avail of the free one-day delivery option for some of these TVs. All of the devices on our list also have the option of zero per cent installments for a payment period of 12 months, with selected banks, so it’s even easier on your wallet.

Here are our top picks for your next TV:

1. Caixun EC55S1UA Smart TV

Who is it for?

Caixun, pronounced "kai-shuin", is the best budget 4K Smart LED TV for someone who needs good picture quality, but does not want to fork out too much for it. It is ideal for gamers who require a larger screen as a responsive gaming monitor for both console and PC games.

What’s the best part?

The Caixun EC55S1UA has a slim display with a 2160-pixel resolution. This 50-inch Android TV delivers decent picture quality and a vivid range of colors. The ARM CA55 quad-core with a TEE 1.2GHz processor helps the TV load applications, movies, and other content quickly. You can also cast your favourite content from your smartphones using the built-in Chromecast.

Warranty: One-year warranty which can be claimed on Amazon or in Caixun’s after-sale service centre.

Bonus: Prime One-Day Delivery and 10% discount with Citibank. You can buy the TV with 0% installments and pay Dh123.42 for 12 months with select banks. Use the Dh100 coupon to drop the price below Dh1,500. You can also avail an in-home installation service from Amazon that costs Dh99 per unit.

Weight: 15.01 kgs

Dimensions: 131.06 x 80.52 x 14.99 cm

2. Samsung T5300 Smart TV

Who is it for?

This is a great option if you’re looking for a second TV for your home. The compact sizes and decent viewing angles of the Samsung T5300 makes it a good choice for watching TV shows or sports in places like the kitchen or bedroom. You can also use this TV to get office work done. Remote Access lets you mirror your computer’s display on the TV screen wirelessly and you can tap into your office PC to access files or work on documents — all from the comfort of your couch.

What’s the best part?

The 40-inch Samsung Smart TV has a 1080p HD display and offers a plethora of apps, available on the Samsung SmartHub. You can stream Netflix, Prime and YouTube videos, and log into social media networks, like Facebook and Twitter. The TV’s in-built fitness app reminds you to stay active, by tracking your fitness level. The picture quality and the content available is great value for money.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

However, you may want to bear in mind that some customer reviews on Amazon say that the TV does not support Airplay, and Netflix can have some issues loading.

Warranty: One-year warranty from the date of purchase. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh75, and one-year damage protection for Dh105. You could also opt for a package with one-year extended warranty and two-year damage protection for Dh120.

Bonus: 10% discount with Citibank. You can buy the TV with 0% installments and pay Dh93.31 for 12 months with select banks. You can also avail an in-home installation service from Amazon that costs Dh99 per unit.

Weight: 7kg

Dimensions: 91.7 x 7.7 x 52.6 cm

3. LG 43LM5500 LED TV

Who is it for?

This sleek TV would be an ideal fit for the bedroom, whether your teenager’s or your own. The device has hi-res 4K picture quality that is great for online streaming, and even gaming.

What’s the best part?

The LG TV has all the basic features you would expect, such as a built-in HD receiver, great picture quality, and decent sound quality, to watch movies and sports. The TV supports multiple apps that are easy to install. The customer support that you receive from LG, post-purchase, is proactive and helpful.

Warranty: One-year warranty from the date of purchase. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh75, and one-year damage protection for Dh105. You could also opt for a package with one-year extended warranty and two-year damage protection for Dh120.

Bonus: 10% discount with Citibank. You can buy the TV with 0% installments and pay Dh100.47 for 12 months with select banks. You can also avail an in-home installation service from Amazon that costs Dh99 per unit.

Weight: 9.8kg

Dimensions: 100.6 x 66.6 x 15 cm

4. Nikai NTV3272LED9 TV

Who is it for?

The Nikai TV can be bought for compact living spaces, or in place of a monitor for work. Since this TV weighs the least in our list, it is ideal for anyone who wants to wall-mount their TVs on their own, without professional help.

What’s the best part?

This TV is pure value for money – it showcases high-definition visuals and brilliant sound quality via the 16W audio output, for a great price. You can enjoy all the features of a Smart TV and download apps from the Android Play Store. The TV easily connects to your laptop, smartphone, or tablet, from where you can play songs and videos.

Warranty: One-year warranty from the date of purchase. Additional warranty can be purchased with Amazon’s Protection Plan. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh75, and one-year damage protection for Dh105. You could also opt for a package with one-year extended warranty and two-year damage protection for Dh120.

Bonus: Prime One-Day Delivery and 10% discount with Citibank. You can buy the TV with 0% installments and pay Dh48.45 for 12 months with select banks. You can avail an in-home installation service from Amazon that costs Dh99 per unit.

Weight: 1.2 kgs

Dimensions: 14.6 x 82.8 x 52.8 cm

5. Hisense 50A7120FS Smart TV

Who is it for?

If you rely on Netflix or Amazon Prime videos to keep you entertained, this TV is perfect for streaming videos at full-HD resolution. At 50 inches, this device is ideal for small families who want to watch movies and shows together.

What’s the best part?

Hisense offers premium TV technology with Dolby Vision HDR, acceptable picture and sound quality, and a reliable and unrestricted smart TV experience at an affordable price. Priced under Dh1,500, this TV supports a 12-bit HDR format and Dolby Atmos audio for the television's 30W box speakers.

Warranty: One-year warranty from the date of purchase. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh75, and one-year damage protection for Dh105. You could also opt for a package with one-year extended warranty and two-year damage protection for Dh120.

Bonus: Prime One-Day Delivery and 10% discount with Citibank. You can buy the TV with 0% installments and pay Dh48.45 for 12 months with select banks.

Weight: 13.7 kgs

Dimensions: 136.4 x 15.5 x 83.1 cm