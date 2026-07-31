“Temu does not agree with the Commission's preliminary findings in its Statement of Grounds. Temu cooperated fully and complied with all the requests the Commission made during the inspection. We will analyze and respond to the statement of grounds and trust the Commission will reconsider its position.”

“Temu also categorically denies having received any foreign subsidies that distort the internal market. Temu is committed to fair competition. The Company generates sustained cash flows from its own operating activities that are sufficient to fund Temu's operations in the EU. We do not need to count on "foreign subsidies" to fund any competitive activities or to create any competitive advantage in the internal market.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.