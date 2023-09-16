Dubai: Swatch has teamed up with Blancpain to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms diver’s watch. This collaboration pays homage to a timepiece that made history by becoming the world’s first true diver’s watch back in 1953.
The new collection, known as “Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms,” features five distinct models, each representing one of the world’s five oceans: Arctic, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, and Antarctic.
These watches replicate all the hallmark features of the Fifty Fathoms line, including exceptional water resistance (up to 91 meters), excellent legibility, mechanical movements, secured rotating bezels, and anti-magnetic protection. They are powered by Swatch’s SISTEM51 mechanical movement, renowned for its automation and anti-magnetic capabilities.
Each watch boasts a digital print of a colorful marine animal found in one of the five oceans on its rotor, which automatically recharges the watch with wrist movement. The backs of the watches depict the ocean they represent.
The collection is crafted from Bioceramic, a unique material patented by Swatch, comprising two-thirds ceramic and one-third biosourced material derived from castor oil. The NATO straps are made from recycled fishing nets, highlighting the commitment to ocean preservation.
Shared Blancpain X Swatch logos adorn the dials and crowns, and the word “Swatch” is inscribed on the case, while “Blancpain” is engraved on the original Fifty Fathoms watches. The watch backs feature inspirational inscriptions like - Passion for diving, Licence to explore, Ocean breath, Protect what you love and Immerse yourself.
For ardent Fifty Fathoms enthusiasts, the Arctic ocean model incorporates a unique symbol on the dial—a red trefoil on a yellow background with a white cross cutting through it. The words “No radiations” below the logo recall the absence of radium in the dials of these vintage diver’s watches, making them highly sought-after collector’s items.
The Antarctic ocean model boasts a genuine water contact indicator at 6 o’clock, a feature used in some vintage Fifty Fathoms models intended for diving clubs and military units. This sensor ensures the watch’s water resistance remains intact, with a change in sensor color indicating moisture.
The new Blancpain X Swatch Collection is available starting September 9, with purchases limited to one watch per person per day. These exclusive timepieces will be presented in special diving cases and showcased in selected Blancpain boutiques for several weeks.