Dubai: Brick and mortar retailers in the UAE and in the Gulf can still hope – there are still shoppers out there who intent to bring down their online purchases in 2021. In fact 15 per cent in a survey state that is indeed their plan, while 38 per cent expect to maintain their current levels of online spending.
But nearly 50 per cent of those polled do plan to buy more by way of online. “While there has been a sudden surge in e-commerce and digital payments this year due to the impact of COVID-19, our report suggests what we are seeing today is more than a temporary change in consumer behavior,” said Sebastian Reis, Executive Vice-President of Global Ecommerce at Checkout.com.
Who’s shopping more?
The more affluent consumers are already picking up more from online – the Checkout.com poll found 55 per cent take up rates among this user base. And then there are men of 35 years and more, of whom 55 per cent prefer online.