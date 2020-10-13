Abu Dhabi: The Yas Mall now features co-working spaces as malls use their spaces for activities other than shopping and leisure. 'Cloud Spaces', as it is called, is offering fully furnished workspace options on a monthly as well as annual basis.
All workspace areas are equipped with the latest tech services, as well as provide access to all necessary office equipment. There is also a team on hand to support all members. Additional resources such as private meeting rooms, recording studio and a photo studio are available at hourly and daily rates.
“We are are aiming to attract businesses and individuals with a focus on retail, fashion product design and emerging brands while supporting the existing Yas Mall tenants through our creative space,” said Malak Smejkalova, General Manager at Cloud Spaces. “From acquiring trade licenses to mentoring programmes and access to consumers, we provide 360-degree services for entrepreneurs, SMEs and large businesses.”