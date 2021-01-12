Dubai: A Sharjah Government entity has launched an online portal and app for selling vehicles, both new and pre-owned, from the Souq Al Haraj marketplace. The 'Sharrai' portal/app will allow merchants to acces a range of dealerships and customers based anywhere.
"We seek to provide and launch quality innovative projects that will build a competitive economy for Sharjah, while achieving high rates of demand for its digital platforms," said Mohammad Bin Essa, who heads the Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Co.. “We aim for the implementation of its vision to increase returns from investment activities, ameliorate asset management and enhance the economic development of the emirate.”