Dubai: The world's biggest dates processing company is now owned by another Abu Dhabi company as part of a Dh450 million deal.
Al Foah Company, which is also the biggest dates packaging company, will combine with Agthia Group after the latter's shareholders approved the transaction to go ahead. It is expected to be completed before year-end, and will position Agthia as a Top 10 F&B company in the Middle East.
"The shareholders’ approval of the combination with Al Foah supports Agthia’s vision and our plans to expand the offering of premium quality products in our portfolio," said Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman, Agthia Group.
The combined group will have the scale - and "ambition" - to support future expansion plans, Agthia said in a statement. It will further consolidate the company's position as a "national and regional leader in four key food and beverage product lines, including water, dates, flour, and animal feed".
Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said: “Upon completion of the transaction with Al Foah, the Group will immediately rise to become a regional champion in the date market with substantial global prospects, diversifying its product portfolio and expanding its international footprint."
Agthia has also been picking up new assets elsewhere in the Gulf, becoming the full owner of Al Faysal Bakery in Kuwait.