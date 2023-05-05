Dubai: RM Sotheby's, the auction house famous for selling million-dollar vintage Ferraris and Porches, has announced the official inauguration of its Middle East and North Africa operations.
“RM Sotheby’s is delighted to be officially launching our operations in the Middle East,” said Ghita Mejdi – Senior Consultant, RM Sotheby’s. “The region has tremendous potential and a vibrant automotive scene unlike anywhere in the world. With over 40 years of experience in the global car collector market, we are excited to bring our expertise and passion to the Middle East and look forward to working with our partners to contribute to the automotive culture and bring our clients to experience a whole new level of belonging to our community’’.
RM Sotheby’s has sold some of the most significant cars in the world, including a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, which sold for a record-breaking 135 million euros in 2022.
Peter Wallman, RM Sotheby’s Chairman, EMEA, said: “Our recent visits to the region have clearly demonstrated to us the burgeoning classic car culture, infrastructure and event scene which includes the Gulf Historic Grand Prix and the Mille Miglia Experience, and it is these types of events that provide the foundation for the collectors car market globally”.