Ola cabs wait for customers in Kolkata, India. (File photo) Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Indian cab hailing major Ola on Friday announced it will launch its operations in London on February 10 with over 20,000 registered drivers.

The ride hailing platform will be fully operational from day one, with over 20,000 drivers having registered on the platform since it began onboarding a month ago.

‘The overwhelmingly positive reception to Ola since launching in the UK in 2018 illustrates the significant demand from drivers, riders and communities. We are working closely with drivers to build a high quality and reliable service for Londoners,’ Simon Smith, Head of Ola International, said in a statement.

‘Launching in London is a major milestone for us and we are keen to offer a first class experience for all our customers.’

The company aims to offer a differentiated experience on the platform with features such as 24x7 helplines for drivers and customers and an in-app emergency button, while providing the best quality of service through its large network of drivers across the city of London.

Ola’s passengers will benefit £25 worth of ride credit for signing up in the first week after the launch, the company added.

Ola, operating in the UK since 2018, obtained the licence to operate in London in 2019.

The firm has expanded rapidly throughout the UK since its launch and will now operate across 28 local authorities.

Cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter.