Dubai: Emirati cuisines is just a few taps away on your smartphone.
The food order and delivery platform talabat has signed up with Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Economic Development to feature home-cooked meals on the portal. This is part of the emirate’s efforts to support emirati home projects, and will allow ‘Al Ghad’ license holders to display and sell food via talabat.
“By signing an MoU with talabat, RAK DED is forging stronger partnerships with private entities in order to improve the ease of doing business and support entrepreneurs and home business owners in the F&B sector”, said Mohammed Mahmood Mohammed Al Mahmood, Assistant Director General, Director of Business Development Department at RAK DED.
Applicants can select the services of the Department of Economic Development and follow the steps provided on the website.
This license is a household license issued to UAE citizens in Ras Al Khaimah who are over 18 years-old, allowing them to engage in business from home.
Al Ghad license applicants should not have any previous business licenses as it should be their first project. Recruitment is not allowed under this license.
How this can be done
Under this MoU, talabat will grant Al Ghad license holders benefits, including zero cost registration fee, a free smart tablet, photography sessions for up to 40 menu items, one month of free delivery and free renewal fee for one additional year. Home business owners can join talabat by sharing RAK DED’s “Al-Ghad” license holders with the talabat team via email. Once the account is ready, talabat will send a technician to train the trader on the system before the account goes live.
"We believe in empowering the communities we operate in, that is why we work closely with government entities to harness technology for good by enabling small and medium businesses to connect with a larger number of customers online and prosper," said Jérémy Doutté, Vice-President - UAE at talabat.