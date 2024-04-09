Bengalaru/New Delhi: Pegatron is in advanced talks to hand over control of its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, said two sources with direct knowledge, marking the Taiwanese firm's latest scale back of its Apple partnership.

Under the deal, which has received the backing of Apple, Tata plans to hold at least a 65 per cent stake in a joint venture that will operate the Pegatron plant near Chennai city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with the firm providing technical support and holding the rest, one of the sources said.

Tata, one the largest conglomerates in India, will operate the joint venture through its Tata Electronics unit, the second source said.

The Pegatron India factory has around 10,000 employees and makes 5 million iPhones annually.

Tata and Pegatron did not respond to emailed requests for comments. Apple declined to comment. The sources did not share financial details of the ongoing negotiations.

For India's Tata, the Chennai Pegatron plant will bolster its iPhone manufacturing plans.

Tata already operates an iPhone assembly plant in the neighbouring southern state of Karnataka, which it took over from Taiwan's Wistron last year, and is also building another in Hosur in Tamil Nadu, where Pegatron is likely to emerge as its joint venture partner.

Pegatron has for months also been building another iPhone factory at its Chennai campus, and the Tata deal talks include taking over that facility as well, the first source said.

The talks between Tata and Pegatron for the factory are expected to close in six months and will see all of the Pegatron India employees move to the joint venture entity, the first source added.

Apple's iPhone contract manufacturers in India currently include Tata, Pegatron and Foxconn. Tata is key to Apple's growing ambitions in India, which analysts estimate will contribute 20-25 per cent of total iPhone shipments this year, from 12-14 per cent last year.