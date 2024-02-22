Dubai: Will smartphones become outdated? Will they evolve into something beyond our current comprehension? Answers to these questions, along with the technology driving them, will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. From February 26th to 29th, 2024, the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona will be transformed into a global hub for industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the next big thing in mobile technology.

As the event draws near, industry experts are buzzing with anticipation.

Going green: According to Roberto Alunni, a mobile industry expert, the next big trend is eco-friendly tech. This means smartphones and devices made with fewer resources and minimal waste: A phone that's not only good for you but also good for the planet.

Roberto Alunni

AI and phones: AI is becoming smarter, and soon, your phone will too. Tasks handled directly on your device, saving battery, boosting speed, and keeping your data safe will become commonplace. With AI's assistance, end users will have more than just a secure experience, as explained by Roberto Alunni, Associate Research Director at IDC for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Bye-bye, screens? While the 'Humane AI Pin' may not replace your phone just yet, the future is heading towards seamless integration with AI and virtual worlds. Think glasses or other devices that allow you to interact with the world around you in new ways. While screens might not disappear completely, how we use them will definitely change. Rapid improvements in AR/VR devices continue to change how we interact with the virtual world, as explained by Roberto Alunni.

For Wilson Xavier, Senior Research Director at IDC, the key trends to watch out for include the Open Gateway Initiative, 5G and Private 5G, Open RAN and Cloud-Native Networks, AI and Gen AI, sustainable tech, data monetization, converging technologies, and the vision for 6G.

Areas of particular interest:

Wilson Xavier

Xavier highlights the promise of the Open Gateway Initiative to revolutionize how telecoms participate in the digital services economy. Large-scale adoption of 5G and private 5G solutions for industries holds immense potential for revenue generation. Xavier expects to see innovative showcases unlocking the power of AI for both internal and external benefits. He also emphasizes the challenges ahead, stating that the telecom industry needs to move beyond its current, maturing business models to succeed in the digital services economy. Holistic networks and IT modernization towards cloud-native architectures are also challenges. Effectively leveraging data assets and collaborating with the broader ecosystem are key to monetization success.

MWC 2024: Looking ahead

A theme for the times: Connecting everything

This year's MWC Barcelona centres around the theme ‘Connecting Everything,’ reflecting the ever-expanding reach of mobile technology. It's not just about smartphones anymore; it's about the invisible web that binds everything from smart cities and autonomous vehicles to connected healthcare and industrial automation.

5G and beyond: The next wave of connectivity

While 5G is already revolutionizing the way we live and work, MWC Barcelona 2024 will explore the potential of 6G and beyond. Expect to see cutting-edge demonstrations of next-generation network technologies promising even faster speeds, lower latency, and the ability to connect billions of devices seamlessly.

AI, the humanizing force

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming every aspect of our lives, and MWC Barcelona 2024 will showcase how AI is being used to personalize experiences, enhance security, and drive social good. From AI-powered healthcare solutions to intelligent robots that learn and adapt, expect to see how AI is becoming more human-centric and shaping a more equitable future.

More than just tech: A platform for change

MWC Barcelona 2024 is not just about gadgets and gizmos; it's also a platform for tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. Sustainability, diversity, and inclusion will be key themes, with sessions and exhibits focusing on how technology can be used to address climate change, bridge the digital divide, and create a more inclusive future for all.

What to expect at MWC Barcelona 2024:

Keynote speeches by industry giants on the future of connectivity and its impact on our lives.

Exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies from leading tech companies and startups.

Networking opportunities with industry professionals, potential partners, and fellow tech enthusiasts from around the world.

Conference sessions and workshops to delve deep into specific topics and learn from experts.

Awards and recognition for innovative companies and individuals pushing the boundaries of mobile technology.

Who's Who at MWC 2024:

Industry giants: CEOs, tech leaders, and visionaries from companies like Honor, Huawei, Samsung, Tecno, ZTE, and Lenovo will be sharing their insights and unveiling their latest creations.

Telecom operators: Representatives from global operators like Vodafone, Telefonica, AT&T, and China Mobile will be present, showcasing how they're implementing new technologies and shaping the future of connectivity.

Startups and innovators: A vibrant ecosystem of young, disruptive companies will be showcasing their cutting-edge solutions, bringing fresh perspectives and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Investors and analysts: Venture capitalists, industry analysts, and financial experts will be present, seeking out the next big ideas and shaping the future of tech investments.

Media: A vast contingent of journalists and reporters will be there to capture the event's highlights and share them with the world, amplifying the impact of MWC.

A journey through connectivity: A brief history of Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world's largest event for the mobile industry, a stage where the latest innovations and trends in connectivity take centre stage. Its journey, spanning over three decades, reflects the evolution of mobile technology itself - a story of transformation, growth, and global impact.

Early days: Bridging the GSM gap (1987-2005)

The seeds of MWC were sown in 1987 with a conference on ‘Pan Europe Digital Cellular Radio’ (later known as GSM), focusing on a unifying mobile standard for Europe. Over the next few years, the event, then called the ‘GSM World Congress,’ roamed through various European cities, bringing together experts and stakeholders to shape the future of GSM.

In 2006, Barcelona, Spain, became MWC's permanent home, marking a new era of growth. The event broadened its scope beyond GSM, embracing the rising stars of mobile technology - smartphones, mobile applications, and the burgeoning mobile internet.

From 3G to 5G: A world transformed (2006-2023)

With each passing year, MWC became a launchpad for landmark innovations. The first iPhone announcement in 2007, the rise of Android in the late 2000s, and the explosive growth of mobile apps transformed the way we communicate, access information, and experience the world.

MWC witnessed the evolution of mobile networks from 3G to 4G and, most recently, the dawn of 5G. With its promise of hyper-fast speeds and transformative technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G is reshaping industries and creating new possibilities.

Beyond devices: Embracing the ecosystem

Today, MWC is more than just a showcase of smartphones and gadgets. It's a melting pot of ideas, discussions, and collaborations across the entire mobile ecosystem. Governments, startups, tech giants, and investors converge at MWC to explore partnerships, address industry challenges, and shape the future of mobile connectivity.

From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to cybersecurity and digital inclusion, MWC tackles the crucial conversations that will define the next chapter of mobile technology.

Looking ahead: A connected future awaits