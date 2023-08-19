Dubai: Mercedes-Benz unveiled the second generation of its flagship sports car August 18 in Carmel, California. The 2024 AMG GT coupe comes in two variants, a 577-horsepower AMG GT 63 and a 469-horsepower AMG GT 55. The brawnier GT 63 will hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph, while the less powerful GT 55 hits those numbers in 3.8 seconds with a 183 mph top speed.
Pricing on each car will be announced at a later date; the previous generation vehicle started at roughly $120,000.
The coupe replaces a generation of AMG GTs that thrilled customers with variants like the AMG GT R. The new GT uses an updated version of the same 4.0-liter V-8 engine from prior models; the new engine also powers a Mercedes-AMG SL the company reintroduced last year.
Most significant among the changes for the new model is the optional 2+2 seating design, which allows room for two additional passengers”-if they’re small enough to fit into the cramped rear quarters. (In a press statement, the company recommended they be “less than 5 feet tall.” ) The car also comes new with AMG-performance all-wheel drive and a retractable rear spoiler that integrates into the trunk lid. At speeds more than 50 mph, the spoiler can automatically assume five different angles to optimize handling and reduce drag. A new ride control suspension with roll stabilization and rear-axle steering come standard.
Mercedes has not released the weight of the car, but with its additional seats, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and nine-speed transmission it likely weighs more than its 3,600-pound predecessor.
The debut comes on the heels of a triumphant year for the German brand. After declaring in 2022 that it would cater to wealthier clients by eliminating some of its entry-level models, Mercedes is returning positive results. According to analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence, the average selling price of a Mercedes is about 40 per cent higher than it was in 2019.
Set for delivery in the first half of 2024, the AMG GT will compete closely with cars like the more ubiquitous Porsche 911 Turbo, a $197,200 coupe that has 572hp and hits 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.