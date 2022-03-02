Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has launched its first hybrid digital food hall concept at City Centre Me’aisem. Combining digital and physical dining experiences, Halla Food allows guests to order from multiple virtual restaurants with a single online transaction.
Spanning less than 3,000 sq ft, Halla Food consists of a single cloud kitchen, seven homegrown F&B concepts and a 34-seater restaurant.
Customers can order their food online on voxcinemas.com, through delivery apps (Deliveroo, Talabat and Zomato) or at the physical location by scanning a QR code or using the self-serve kiosks. They also have the option to have food delivered directly to their door or collect it at the self-service pick-up cubbies and dine-in.
Halla Food boasts a wide variety of F&B concepts including existing brands such as VOX Cinemas’ Candy Bar, Top Bun, Kitchen 35, Pizza Al Taglio and Nutella as well as exciting new additions including Epic Byrd, a fried chicken restaurant, and Akl El Beyt, which specialises in Lebanese home cooking.
Marc Matar, vice-president, Food and Beverage, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas said: “Digital transformation is disrupting every industry and at Majid Al Futtaim we believe that having the ability to adapt to our guests’ evolving needs and innovating fast is the secret sauce. The opening of Halla Food demonstrates how we are continuously delivering pioneering concepts to stay ahead of the dynamic demands of today’s digital-first consumers.”