Dubai: The UAE-based retailer Lulu Group is planning to establish a sourcing and export hub for Central Europe in Poland. Lulu Group has signed two separate MoUs with Polish government entities, Olsztyn Mazury Airport and the Polish Investment & Trade Agency, for this purpose.
Under the first MoU, Lulu will set up a new facility at Olsztyn Mazury Airport in the northeastern part of Poland. This facility will serve as a gateway to the Masurian Lake District and will be used to source, package, and export fresh produce, including apples, berries, cheeses, meat, and other packaged food products to the MENA, India, and the Far East regions.
The second MoU with the Polish Investment & Trade Agency will facilitate a smooth investment and operational process for Lulu Group in Poland. It will also help identify new opportunities in related business sectors across different regions of Poland.
In the initial phase, the group aims to export products worth 50 million euros, with expectations of significant growth as new product lines are introduced.
“As part of “Food security” strategy we are keen to set up our own sourcing and food processing units around the world to ensure uninterrupted supply and stable price in the market,” said Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group. “The government is very keen to boost investment here and they have also promised to allocate 9 acres of land to further expand our processing unit.”
Yusuffali MA and the delegation held high-level meetings and discussions with key ministers and officials of the Polish government. During the meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Zdzislaw Sokal, Advisor to the President, commended Lulu Group’s strategic investment in Poland and highlighted the government’s initiatives to support investments in the country.
Robert Telus, Poland’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, expressed full support for Lulu Group’s projects and emphasized the significance of the Arab market for Polish products. He also accepted an invitation from Yusuffali MA to visit the UAE for the launch of Poland Promotion Week later this year.