Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu Group International, and Star Cinemas have entered a joint venture to launch cinema screens across the UAE and the region, they said on Monday.
Star Cinemas currently operates 76 screens, and the venture will be adding 22 more – nine screens at Al Wahda Mall and three at Al Raha Mall in Abu Dhabi, and six screens at Al Foah Mall and four screens at Barari Outlet Mall, Al Ain.
"At Line Investments, we believe in delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing a diverse range of shopping experience. We are delighted to partner with Star Cinemas to lead the entertainment facilities in our malls. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision, promising an immersive and captivating movie-going experience that sets new standards of entertainment for our patrons,” said MA Ashraf Ali, Executive Director of Lulu Group International.
“We are truly thrilled and honored to partner with Line Investments & Property LLC in this exciting venture. The journey commences soon with the opening of 22 screens and commencement of work at Dubai Silicon Oasis, followed by Sharjah Central and RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. Besides being the largest movie distributor in the Middle East we will also now be the second largest cinema operator in the UAE," said Ahmad Golchin, Chairman Phars Film and Star Cinemas.
The signing ceremony was held at the Lulu Regional Office, Al Qusais, and attended by MA Ashraf Ali, Ahmad Golchin, Satyajit Pendharkar, Chief Operating Officer of Star Cinemas, Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investment & Property, and Biju George, General Manager Abu Dhabi region.
They also announced the opening of Star Cinemas in Dubai Silicon Oasis Mall, Sharjah Central Mall, and RAK Mall. The JV makes Star Cinemas the second largest cinema operator in the UAE, based on screen count.