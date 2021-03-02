Portal will initially cover Riyadh and Jeddah, with more cities added later this year

What's On Saudi is live... An Arabic language version will be introduced later. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: What’s On, the food, travel, news and entertainment news tracker in the UAE, has gone live with a new website in Saudi Arabia, WhatsOnSaudiArabia.com, delivering the digital guide to living in and loving the Kingdom.

"As a brand, What’s On lives to try new things and turn a good time into a great time," the platform operator, Motivate Media Group, said in a statement.

WhatsOnSaudiArabia.com’s content creation will, to start of, shine a spotlight on things happening in Riyadh and Jeddah – with expansion to more cities by the fourth quarter of this year. "Journalists working on the ground will deliver breaking stories and insider guides, while sharing news that matters most to residents and travellers," the statement added.

The website has launched in English, with plans to introduce an Arabic site in the future.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said: “This move is part of What’s On’s plans to expand its brand portfolio and recognises the tremendous growth potential of online content specifically created for Saudi residents and expats. Saudi is driving investment and tourism more than ever before and we feel we can bring valuable and engaging content to this market.”

What’s On "thrives on building meaningful content that resonates, and advertisers will benefit from a wealth of marketing opportunities for their products and services". This will include editorial sponsorships that integrate brands into What’s On’s storytelling to homepage takeovers, EDMs and banners.

“At What’s On, we are deeply immersed and have great admiration for the region we call home,” said What’s On’s Head Of Content, Laura Coughlin. “We have been working hard over the last year to build an editorially-strong website that honours Saudi Arabia. We want to help our audience discover fresh and exciting ways to immerse themselves in their respective cities and inspire them to explore even more.”

Visitors, residents and expats are encouraged to explore the website now, and sign up for its newsletter, where they can receive the latest stories in Riyadh and Jeddah every single week.