With 80% of India in full or partial lockdown mode, heading to a store is not an option

This year, many Indians who wanted to buy on Akshaya Trithiya decided to go the online way. Image Credit: Reuters

Mumbai: For a second year in a row, most jewelers in India have shuttered their stores on a day considered one of the most auspicious to buy gold as the country grapples with the world's worst health crisis.

Purchases of valuables including bullion on 'Akshaya Tritiya' are considered to bring luck and prosperity by Hindus. That tradition has been tested since last year as buyers now have to rely on either online purchases or forgo it entirely due to restrictions on stepping out and conducting business activity as coronavirus infections and deaths surge in India.

"Unfortunately about 80 per cent of the country is in a lockdown and sales will be impacted again this year," said Ashish Pethe, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council. "The second wave is much more severe than last year and the mood is also very somber with almost every family touched by the virus. So no one is in the mood to buy gold."

Gold demand will be at par with last year's Akshaya Tritiya, when sales amounted to about 10-15 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels, Pethe said, adding that estimates for sales on the festive date range from 30 tonnes to 40 tonnes.

Demand stumbles

Demand in the second-biggest gold consuming nation had bounced back in the first three months of 2021 from a more than two-decade low last year on softening gold prices and a sharp pick-up in economic activity. That recovery has faltered as surging infections force many states to impose lockdown-like curbs.

"With the evolving on-ground situation and individual concerns, the overall sentiment in India is not favorable with customers hesitating to step out of their homes," Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. said, adding that about 20 per cent of the jeweler's stores were functioning on Friday, but with restricted timings.

Still, unlike last year, people are now more comfortable shopping online for gold, Pethe said. Augmont Digi Gold, an online retailer of coins and bars, said it has sold about 30 kilograms this Akshaya Tritiya so far, compared with total sales of about 15 kilograms on the same day last year.