Dubai: Backed by the tech giant Huawei, the Chinese electric vehicle brand Avatr is gearing for a UAE launch. There will also be a first showroom, on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The initial models will include the Avatr 11 and Avatr 12, as well as a Battery Electric Vehicle and extended-range EV, which are scheduled for launch next year.

Avatr Technology, the manufacturer, has signed a distribution deal with Smart Mobility International, part of a UAE automotive group that has a 40-year plus track record in handling brands such as Rolls-Royce, BMW and McLaren.

“Avatr is set to revolutionize the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market with a range of products that define a new class of luxury and performance,” said Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International. “We are excited to see the reaction of our UAE customers.”