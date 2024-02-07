Dubai: Shoppers on the global ecommerce website, Alibaba.com, can choose from nearly 15,000 UAE products on the exclusive Dubai Pavilion.
Launched through a strategic partnership between the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development unit of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Alibaba Group, the Dubai Pavilion helped promote nearly 15,000 unique UAE products, a government media release said, providing significant exposure and opportunities for locally-based businesses.
To date, the Dubai Pavilion has recorded 8.2 million impressions and 60,000 clicks on UAE products, with the DEDC additionally receiving 2,300 enquiries and leads through the platform.
The Dubai Pavilion is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the growth of the UAE’s e-commerce economy and enhance the competitiveness of its manufacturing and export sectors, as well as ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of innovation and technology.
Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development, DEDC said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Dubai Pavilion on Alibaba.com, surpassing our initial expectations and positioning it as a pivotal initiative in driving digital transformation in Dubai, while cementing the presence of local companies in the e-commerce landscape.
"Our partnership with Alibaba Group is a testament to our focus on supporting the key goals of the D33 Agenda, including increasing foreign trade, exports and digital contribution to Dubai’s economy. The platform also reflects our strong commitment to supporting local companies, including both manufacturers and SMEs, by facilitating their international expansion and connecting them with new and established customers across diverse markets.
The Dubai Pavilion is set to enable UAE manufacturers and SMEs to benefit from comprehensive business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce opportunities on Alibaba's platform, which has over 300 million registered buyers, including 26 million active buyers from 200 countries.
Alibaba.com will provide intensive training and support to companies, the release added, preparing them to efficiently utilise online platforms and develop their export businesses.