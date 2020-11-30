London: Gold slid below $1,800 an ounce to the lowest since July as positive vaccine news and a clearer political picture continued to undermine the safe haven. Bullion fell steeply in a repeat of losses, when news of AstraZeneca Plc's effective vaccine and positive US economic data hit demand.
Gold is now at $1,771 an ounce. The Dubai Gold Price is at Dh203.5 a gram.
The decline accelerated after gold moved below its 200-day moving average. Prices are heading for a third weekly drop as investors swap into risk assets looking to profit from the eventual economic recovery.
Even gold funds are hit
Money continued to exit gold exchange-traded funds, which are now headed for their first monthly outflow this year. The funds have been a crucial support pillar for bullion in 2020, so their current erosion has significant implications for the price.
"Gold has moved into the next 'down-leg' of its correction phase," according to United Overseas Bank Ltd. market strategist Quek Ser Leang. A break of the support zone of between $1,760 and $1,780 would open up the way for further weakness toward the $1,600s, he said.