Company says CEO has ‘discontinued his role,’ to be replaced by COO

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emaar Malls said that its chief executive officer, Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, has “discontinued his role” at the company effective on Tuesday, without disclosing any reasons behind the decision.

His responsibilities as CEO will now be handled by Natalie Bogdanova, who is the chief operating officer of Emaar Malls, the company said. It did not elaborate on whether Bousquet-Chavanne had resigned or was asked to leave.

The now-former chief executive assumed his role in August 2018, relocating to the UAE after working for British retailer Marks & Spencer as executive director for customer, marketing and M&S.com.

His successor, Bogdanova, has been working at Emaar Malls since 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile, prior to which she worked in various roles at Emaar Properties. Those roles included general manager at The Dubai Mall, director of customer care for Emaar and manager for international sales.