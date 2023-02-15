Dubai: The UAE tech-telecom company e& (formerly Etisalat) keep expanding its super-app possibilities, by completing the 100 per cent acquisition of ServiceMarket. The latter is an online marketplace for household services, and e& will incorporate this under its ‘Smiles’ umbrella.
Last year, e& bought the grocery portal elGrocer as it expanded the scope of day-to-day services that can be tapped via the app. The thinking is that those who use it for calls and web services will gravitate towards sourcing other requirements. In fact, e& has also been offering insurance-related services.
This acquisition (of ServiceMarket) is in line with the Group’s strategy to empower consumers, strengthen Smiles online marketplace presence, and drive diversification of our business," e& said in a statement. (The food delivery operations are done directly by the company.)
According to market sources, there are a handful of UAE companies that could own-and-operate ‘super-apps’, where users come in for multiple needs over and above what that particular app was initially meant for.
“e& could move into more sophisticated financial services options for its user,” said a tech consultant. “It instantly connects the brand to a younger audience and also builds up greater usage from an older user profile.
“Careem too has been doing that recently, offering something other than ride-hailing and food orders.”