Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has scheduled a line-up of over 70 exhibitions, conventions and conferences to be held across the two venues, DWTC and Dubai Exhibitions Centre (DEC) located at Expo City Dubai, in the first half of 2024.
The events spanning sectors like Healthcare, Food, Energy, Tourism, Transport and Technology are to set to further boost DWTC’s contribution to Dubai's economy and reinforce its status as a global hub for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.
Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said: “In 2024, our focus is on growth and expansion – with both our venues, the DWTC and DEC, gearing up to host a series of high profile and transformative events.
“We look forward to the introduction of new exhibitions such as FESPA Middle East, as well as welcoming back prestigious legacy events including Arab Health, Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market and many more. These major exhibitions and ground-breaking conferences and conventions are poised to propel Dubai's reputation as a leading global business and tourism destination.”
Packed schedule
DWTC’s H1 calendar will feature events such as: Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) (January 9 - 11), Intersec (January 16 - 18), World of Coffee Dubai (January 21 - 23), Arab Health Exhibition and Congress (January 21 - February 1), UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) (February 6 – 8), Gulfood (February 19 – 23), World Police Summit (WPS) (March 4-6), Dubai Derma (March 5 -7), Middle East Energy (April 16 – 18), Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference, (GISEC) (April 23 – 25), World Art Dubai (May 2 – 5), Arabian Travel Market (May 6 – 9), CABSAT Middle East (May 21 – 23), The Hotel Show (June 4 – 6).
Aside from the above events, FESPA, a global federation championing the wide format printing community since 1962, is gearing up for its inaugural venture into the Middle East with the FESPA Middle East event scheduled from January 29 to February 1 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.
Making a return, Gulf Pack & Gulf Print, the preeminent print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs), is set to take place from January 9 – 11. The event explores the latest industry technology and solutions while addressing the evolving needs of the printing industry in the region. Exhibitors will be unveiling their latest machinery, materials, and software launches to buyers.
“Dubai’s upcoming events season is shaping up to be one of the busiest not only in the region but also on a global scale. As international business communities converge to conduct trade, network and foster collaboration, we are on track for substantial growth in business tourism, solidifying DWTC's pivotal role as a catalyst for Dubai's economic success," added Julfar.