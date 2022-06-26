Dubai: Dubai’s new Yiwu Market is all set to open its doors on June 28. As the first smart free zone market in the Middle East, it will cater to the retail and wholesale industries.
Yiwu Market is the first phase of the Dubai Traders Market in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) that aims to revolutionise the trading experience for traders and consumers through its unique offerings. Spanning over an area of 200,000 sq.m, the market houses 1,600 mainland showrooms, out of which 99 per cent of them are already occupied. These showrooms are spread across two floors and are categorically divided into different sections, namely, electronics & appliances, furniture & lighting, beauty & accessories, tools & hardware (including auto spare parts), kitchen & bath, bedding, curtains, and clothing.
The market comprises 324 warehouses spread across two floors. The warehouses are located right behind the showrooms, enabling the easy supply of products to the showrooms, thus eliminating the impact of low-stock-delays on outbound trade. Additionally, each warehouse has a dedicated loading dock, providing complete logistical support for the seamless movement of goods.
Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza, said: “As part of a nation that is regarded as a leading global trade hub, the responsibility is on us to ensure that we make the best out of our strategic advantages and elevate its status to greater heights. Our innovative initiatives, and advanced trade and logistics solutions have successfully cemented Jafza as an ideal destination for traders and businesses.”
Added advantages
One of the most prominent advantages Yiwu Market offers to its customers is its close proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport. This enables customers to easily transport goods to and from their warehouses through multiple channels in a cost and time-efficient manner.
Yiwu Market also offers significant value-added services to its tenants and shoppers. For the first 27 months after the opening of the market, tenants will not be required to pay a management fee. This is in addition to the relatively low license cost due to the market’s location within Jafza, and the reduced logistics costs for import and export due to its proximity to sea and air transport channels. This results in lower shelf prices for consumers, making Yiwu Market ideal for both, traders and buyers.