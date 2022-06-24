Dubai: UAE-based ride-hailing firm Careem has acquired Munch:On, a delivery platform. A subscription-based food delivery platform, Munch:On connects customers to meals at a discount by tapping into underutilized kitchen capacity and using scheduling, bundling and routing software. The solution has built scale in the corporate lunch segment.
"The Munch:On team have built a competitive food offering driven by a clear vision to make food more accessible and affordable," said Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem. "By acquiring Munch:On, Careem Food will be able to build an even more competitive offering with a much richer variety of benefits for both customers and restaurant partners."
Munch:On will stop daily operations and the offering will be rebuilt on the Careem app. The Careem Food and Munch:On teams will work together to ‘deliver even greater value by introducing low-cost meal segments that MUNCH:ON has pioneered in the region as well as new food discovery and delivery options for corporates’, said Careem.
"We set out to build the most affordable food ordering experience in the world," said Mohammad Al Zaben, CEO and Co-founder of Munch:On.
Careem Food has access to over 18,000 restaurants in eight cities across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar.