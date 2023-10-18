Dubai: The Dubai Jewellery Group will add more glitter ahead of the Indian festival of Diwali by announcing offers on jewellery. They include up to 50 per cent discount on select diamond and pearl jewellery purchases, zero-making charge or 50 per cent discount on making charges of select collections and surprise gifts and free gold coins with purchase of diamond, gold and pearl jewellery.
The jewellery trade body, in association with The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is offering the deals, offers and prizes as part of the campaign ‘Glow with Gold this Diwali’. Around 75 jewellery brands with 150 retail outlets across Dubai will take part in the campaign with their exclusive Diwali collection, which will run between October 28 to November 16, 2023.
“Diwali is a time of immense joy, lights, and togetherness. At DJG, we are committed to enhancing this joy for our valued shoppers by offering them a truly illuminating experience,” Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson of marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group, said in a statement.
Read more
Gifts on offer
That apart, customers visiting the participating outlets can get complimentary gifts. The DJG is also introducing a raffle draw, in which participants can a total of Dh150,000 in jewellery vouchers. Upon purchase of jewellery for Dh1,000 or more, customers can participate in this raffle draw by scanning the QR codes available at each outlet. That apart, 30 customers can win jewellery vouchers worth Dh5,000 each.