If you look at bullion trade, that has seen a sharp decline of 1.8 percent falling below the $4200 levels. This is an extension of its prior slide where it lost more than 2% last week. Crude rose after Tehran said it would not back down from its conditions for reopening the strait, a day after Trump turned down its seven-day offer. Trump told Axios he anticipates negotiations will resume this week. With the US-Iran conflict heading into its eighth month, Brent is up more than 70% in 2026.