Dubai: Shoppers have one last chance to get up to 90 per cent discount across multiple brands before Dubai Shopping Festival comes to a close.
The DSF Final Sale will run from January 28 to 30 (Friday to Sunday) across The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Springs Souk, it was announced on Wednesday.
The final weekend of DSF is also the last time shoppers can hit the malls for a chance to become an Emirates Skywards Millionaire and take home one million Skywards Miles. Customers just need to spend Dh100 or more at The Dubai Mall to enter, and those who spend at Skywards Everyday Partners at The Dubai Mall will double their chances of winning.
There’s also something for U by Emaar members. To win up to 25,000 Upoints every day, members can simply spend up to Dh100 or more on shopping, dining or entertainment at Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, The Meadows Village, or The Meadows Souq, and then scan their receipts on the U by Emaar app to enter the draw.