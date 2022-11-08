Dubai: Dubai Duty Free won the ‘Best Use of TikTok’ award at the ninth edition of The Moodies Travel Journey Digital Awards. The awards were organised by The Moodie Davitt Report by Moodie International.
Commenting on the win, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are pleased that our efforts to stay relevant in today’s digital world have been recognised by The Moodies Travel Journey Digital Awards. We are relatively new to TikTok so well done to our social team and thank you to all the judges who voted for Dubai Duty Free.”
The "Best Use of Tiktok" was awarded to Dubai Duty Free, the publication said, for its fun, entertaining, and engaging content that focuses on shopping-centric and occasion-specific topics. This content was done in-house and created organically with the help of only three Dubai Duty Free staff, which to date has amassed over 36 million views, 176,200 followers and 878,500 likes.
In September 2022, TikTok generated $2.5 million daily on Android and iPhone devices worldwide, excluding the iPad, according to finance publication Finbold. The short-video platform is now the world's highest-grossing social app, the report added.
Dubai Duty Free was commended for its ‘Post-pandemic Role of Data’ in the "Most Effective Use of Data" category. In a media statement, the retailer said they invested in technology as part of its digital strategy to deliver personalised experiences targeting its customer database to promote products and services. Some of the products driving sales for Dubai Duty Free are the long-running Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions, along with other retail exclusive offers.
The winners for The Moodies awards were drawn from a shortlist across 22 categories, generated via a mix of self-nomination or nomination by independent parties. The categories focus on digital innovation and transformation.
Earlier this year, Dubai Duty Free also won the ‘Best Duty Free Shopping in the World’ recognition given by US-based magazine Global Traveler.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) continues to be the world’s busiest for international passengers in October, as reported by aviation consultancy OAG.