Dubai: One of the UAE and Saudi pioneers in the Buy Now Pay Later space, Tabby is giving its business model an upgrade. The company will now offer full-fledged e-marketplace services too, where other retailers offer their products to consumers through the Tabby platform.
This arrangement could be a win-win; for Tabby it means adding another revenue stream to its model, while for the other retailers this opens up another front to target potential shoppers. And offering them a chance to buy at zero interest rates, which is what BNPL schemes are all about.
The ‘Tabby Shop’ app is available in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Tabby already has a 5 million plus ‘active’ customer base. The new Tabby app will curate over 500,000 products from ‘thousands of brands in the fashion, beauty, home and electronics categories’. The ‘Tabby Shop’ comes with ‘smarter’ search, wish-listing and deal alerts.
For the financing, shoppers can tap into deals with coupon codes and store-wide sales, including exclusive offers direct from Tabby. They will also receive ‘price drops and deal alerts’ on products they mark as favourites.
For shoppers, discovering their favourite brands and products is easier than ever, while giving our retailers the opportunity to tell their story to the region’s most powerful shopping community.