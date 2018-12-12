Highlights
- Retailers at several malls across the city, in a bid to clear out excess inventory and stimulate consumer spending, will be bringing prices down by up to 90 per cent.
- Looking to replenish the wardrobe before the end of the year? There will be opportunities to spend less on fashion and other merchandise from December 26, 2018 to February 2, 2019.
- DSF, Dubai's mega shopping extravaganza, will kick off with a 12-hour sale, during which price tags will be significantly cut, while discounts ranging between 25 per cent and 75 per cent will also be on offer throughout the more than a month-long event
Dubai: Retailers across Dubai will be bringing out all the stops to woo consumers later this month by offering heavy price markdowns during the UAE’s biggest retail extravaganza of the year, it has been confirmed.
The upcoming Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will kick off on December 26 with a “mammoth” 12-hour sale, during which price tags will be slashed by up to 90 per cent. The curtain raiser, which seeks to attract bargain hunters, will run from midday until midnight at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.
The discounts of up to 90 per cent will be available only for 12 hours at the mentioned malls, but throughout the more than month-long celebrations, retailers will also be offering discounted inventory, with price reductions expected to be in the range of 25 per cent to 75 per cent.
These are just some of the DSF highlights revealed this week by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organiser of the shopping bonanza.
The annual event will be on its 24th edition and will run for more than 30 days from December 26 to February 2, 2019.
DSF has been regarded as a key driver of consumption in the UAE. Since it started in February 16, 1996, consumer spending during the retail event has been on the rise.
Studies have shown that people tend to swipe their cards or open their wallets more during the shopping festival.
Sales across the shops in Dubai remain robust and according to the latest estimates, spenders could be splurging billions of dollars over the next few years. Analysis released by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce early this year showed that the value of retail sales in Dubai is on track to reach $43.8 billion by 2021.
According to the marketing arm of Dubai Tourism, budget-savvy consumers will also get the chance to score some discounts every weekend during DSF.
The DSF “Weekend Surprises” will kick off at 10am every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and discounted goods across a wide range of items from fashion to beauty will be up for grabs.
For the night shoppers, DSF organisers said there will be deals to be had from 6pm each Wednesday starting on January 9.
During the “Shop the Night Away” evenings, consumers can spend less through “promotion bundles” at retailers in the mall, as well as through promotions at food courts and restaurants.