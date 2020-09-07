Dubai: A robot will deliver your goods when buying at Carrefour's new location in Dubai International Financial Centre. This is also its first click-and-collect self-service location in the region.
Customers in DIFC can now order online via the Carrefour app or website and choose to collect their order through the self-service. Once the order is placed, customers will receive a QR code to use at the robot placed at Gate Avenue’s parking area to collect their orders.
The new service has a dedicated parking area near the robot to allow customers to park easily while collecting their orders. The automated service is contactless, refrigerated, and is a step beyond Carrefour expanding its Click & Collect offering. The robotised service can fulfil hundreds of orders per day, operating 24 hours a day.
Hani Weiss, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “We are excited to expand our offering and high-quality products to the DIFC community, while introducing a new innovation that will cater to the fast-paced lifestyle at one of the leading business hubs in Dubai."