File photo: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France. Image Credit: REUTERS

San Francisco: A technical error during the Amazon Prime Day sale has brought cheers for online shoppers who booked high-end camera lenses worth thousands of dollars for under $100 and received the photography gear at home.

According to a report in Engadget on Thursday, one bargain hunter claimed to have ordered a Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS lens worth $13,000 for just $94.

"I got a $13,000 lens for $94. LOL waiting for the cancellation but thats like 99.337; off," claimed a user on Slickdeals.

"Others picked up cameras that usually retail at more than $1,000 for under $100, including the Fujifilm X100F and the Canon EOS R," said the report.

Amazon honoured many of the pricing errors and the photography gear were being shipped.

Some even claimed to have price matched the apparent fire sale with other retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart.

The steal deals started when a shopper noticed that the Sony a6000 and 16-50mm lens bundle worth $550 was listed at just $94.5 on Amazon.

He shared the deal on Slickdeals and it went viral.