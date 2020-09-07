Dubai: Buy from Abu Dhabi Airports Duty Free... and have it delivered to the home. The new service comes as a result of Abu Dhabi Duty Free’s "desire to cater to those remaining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak".
Now, residents can browse and choose from a selection of items from leading international brands and have them delivered. In a statement, Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “This programme forms a part of our commitment to our customers to ensure they can enjoy our great range of products while staying safe. We have made the online ordering process incredibly easy and will continue find ways to make our products and services as attractive and rewarding as possible.”
How it works
The Abu Dhabi Duty Free website allows residents to register for an account, shop for duty free items, pay for them online through a secure gateway, and then have them delivered anywhere within the UAE.
Customers also have the option to create wishlists of products to be purchased at a later date. All purchases will be delivered by Aramex as per every customer’s delivery preferences.