Paris: Unions representing Apple Store employees in France called for a national strike on Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the new iPhone 15 going on sale.
As part of annual pay negotiations, a group of unions that includes CGT, Unsa, CFDT and CFTC want a 7 per cent increase in pay for all employees to offset inflation. It was a “legitimate demand that was not met,” they said in a joint statement.
Apple France has offered to increase the pay by 4.5 per cent, according to national radio station Franceinfo. Representatives for Apple didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Industrial action will take different forms in the 20 Apple Stores in France, with some employees stopping work for just one hour. A demonstration is expected to take place in front of the Paris Opera store on Friday, the unions said.