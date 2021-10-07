Dubai: Andalusia Courtyard, a Dubai-based developer, launched the Andalusia Courtyard in the heart of the ‘Dubailand’.
This is the first project by the developer in Dubai, and the mall is expected to open before the end of this year. The project is located in the Majan area in Dubailand, on an area of 100,000 square feet.
Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Andalusia Courtyard said that the company seeks to invest in residential projects with distinctive services.
“The company’s investments will not be limited to commercial centres, but it is in the process of launching distinctive housing projects that will be announced soon,” he said.
Investments from Saudi
Al Andalusia Courtyard seeks to attract Saudi investments into the UAE, with real estate being the gateway.
The value of the company’s total investments are expected to reach Dh160 million next year, and increase by Dh300 million within three years.
The Dubailand project is an open-air complex with 33 shops and serve residential areas in the Majan area and those within a 12-kilometer perimeter such as Arabian Ranches, Nad Al Sheba and Victory Heights.