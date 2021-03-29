Dubai: One of Abu Dhabi's biggest malls is heading for a Dh500 million re-development. By doing so, Yas Mall will be able to "reinforce" its position as the "centrepiece" of Yas Island.
Work on key areas is already underway and will be completed over 12-18 months. The move will repurpose up to 40 per cent of Yas Mall's gross leasable area, according to Aldar Properties, the developer. This will allow the developer to bring in 'high-impact' experiential retail and leisure options.
Yas Mall's current GLA (gross leasable area) is 2.2 million square feet. By end of the year, the number of residential units at Yas Island and Al Raha Beach will expand to 15,000 units. Yas Mall will be within 10 minutes’ driving distance for more than 50,000 people. (The mall attracted 19 million visitors in 2019.)
Also, the Boulevard connecting Yas Mall with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi will become an "all-new sports hub, showcasing the world’s best sports brands with five unique concept and experiential stores.
Situated in the heart of Yas Mall, the revamped Town Square will offer an alfresco-inspired dining experience with clear views of events and activations.
Jassem Busaibe, CEO of Aldar Investment, said, “Since opening its doors over six years ago, Yas Mall has become Abu Dhabi’s leading retail and leisure destination. Our transformational plan for the mall is in anticipation of evolving customer needs and in line with developing retail trends globally.
“We are also future-proofing a key asset that is at the heart of Yas Island and its many world-class attractions, drawing in more local and international visitors. It will also allow us to serve new communities growing around Yas Mall."