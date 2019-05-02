What bargain hunters need to know about three-day Super Sale

Sale in Dubai Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Footfall traffic to Dubai’s major malls started to build up on Thursday and is expected to swell this weekend as the Super Sale kicked off, with at least 1,500 retailers across Dubai cutting their prices by up to 90 per cent.

Running from May 2 until May 4, 2019, the bargain bonanza is a state-backed initiative that seeks to further promote the emirate as a shopping destination.

It promises to offer consumers some significant savings on purchases at shopping centres, including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Some retail outlets will also remain open until 1am, and cafes and restaurants until 2am, to cater to late customers.

Merchants that offer significant markdowns are those that sell clothes, accessories, shoes, bags, jewellery, cosmetics, electronics, appliances and homeware, providing thousands of shoppers with some much needed price relief.

Long queues are already forming in the malls as shoppers head to their favourite retailers to bag some bargains. Image Credit: Supplied

As of 12 noon, Thursday, the Financial Centre road leading to Dubai Mall was already filling up, as bargain hunters head to the shops early.

Studies have suggested that residents in the UAE are resorting to cost-saving measures to bring down their outgoings.

According to a 2018 study by McKinsey & Company that surveyed 1,000 consumers, the majority of consumers in the country (53 per cent) prefer to shop during sales and promotions. Nearly half (48 per cent) of the respondents said they pay more attention to prices when they hit the stores.

The organisers of the three-day Super Sale, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said shoppers can expect to get up to 90 per cent off on more than 400 brands, ranging from low-end to premium labels.

Those who also want to save money on transport to get to the mall can enjoy a free one-way taxi ride with Careem. The deal, however, applies only to shoppers headed to Dubai Mall, which will stay open until 1am, with restaurants and other dining venues welcoming guests until 2am.

What to look for

Bargain hunters who will be dropping by Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif can bag some discounted items at 200 electronics, fashion, jewellery, home appliances and cosmetics brands.

At Ibn Battuta Mall, up for grabs are some of the finest clothing for men at 30 per cent to 60 per cent off, designer outfits for the little boys at 30 per cent to 60 per cent off, and contemporary clothing and accessories at half the price. Discounts also apply to formal business attire for men, hair and skin care products, handbags for women, leather goods and fashion accessories, as well as quality leather shoes.

Besides the discounts, there are also shopping rewards. At Dubai Festival City Mall, consumers can use their gift card and enjoy up to 25 per cent back in cash rewards. Shoppers who spend at least Dh1,000 will get back up to Dh250 in spends.