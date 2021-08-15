Dhananjay Datar Image Credit: Supplied

How has Al Adil changed the food retail scenario for its customers in Dubai and the region?

Al Adil has always been focusing on customer needs and all our efforts will continue to anticipate the same and meet them in a proactive manner. Our consumer research and hands-on approach help us to bridge the gap between what consumers want and what we deliver.

Our product offerings are thus constantly evolving. Moreover, before the ecommerce revolution started, we had put in place our online portal, which not only made shopping convenient but also hassle free.

What are your expansion plans over the next five years?

I always believe in organic growth. Along with my wife Vandana and my sons —Hrishikesh and Rohit, I have worked out strategic expansion plans. We will be opening new stores in high-growth areas across the region. Our primary objective is to be at arms reach for our customers. We are also constantly enhancing our online offerings.

Where do you see food retail headed over the next decade in the UAE?