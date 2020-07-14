Image Credit: iStock

Why is AI currently so important to UAE businesses?

There is increasing evidence that organisations using AI at enterprise level are improving operational efficiency and accelerating innovation (EY study). To fight the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic demands even more from organisations; they must find new, creative solutions to continue their business. AI and digitisation are two critical contributors to do so. The confluence of the need to transform and the opportunities provided by AI is making its adoption compelling.

AIDirections partners with organisations to bring the advantages of AI to businesses. Based on deep research, consulting, and engineering capability, we are looking forward to engaging with your business to explore and leverage AI for the benefit of your business.

In the past two years, AIDirections developed a number of AI solutions in the area of computer vision to support businesses in assessing customer happiness, general customer behaviour and people flow. - Dr Angelika Eksteen, CEO of AIDirections

What services does AIDirections offer its clients to ensure they can use AI effectively to help their businesses in the current situation?

In the past two years, AIDirections developed a number of AI solutions in the area of computer vision to support businesses in assessing customer happiness, general customer behaviour and people flow, and also the assessment of pain levels patients have, all through the use of existing customer infrastructure, paired with AI.

In the time of COVID-19, AIDirections developed two solutions to assist in managing the situation by following the rules:

1. The standalone or integrated Eye for Safety device can detect whether a person is wearing a mask or not and can also detect body temperature anomalies. Built upon AI Directions’ facial detection and recognition models, the technology is effective even in complex environments.

2. Built on AIDirections’ pre Covid-19 People Flow solution, Eye on Distance monitors the physical distance people are keeping and can also generate heat maps that highlight areas that need a reduction of congestion and aid easier social distancing.

What do you see as trends in the AI market?

There are two, slightly conflicting trends – on the one hand, there is a lot of interest in AI, on the other hand, the current situation has increased a sense of financial insecurity, detrimentally affecting the appetite for investments. It is sincerely hoped that organisations use the chances resulting from the crisis and make their way into a better future with AI.

