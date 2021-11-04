Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s real estate transactions reached Dh16.2 billion in the third quarter, with Yas Island reporting a number of high-value deals, according to the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).
This was split over 3,932 transactions involving land, buildings and units, while an additional Dh11.6 billion was generated by 2,224 mortgage transactions.
Yas Island topped the third-quarter 2021 report with the highest value in terms of total sales, at Dh1.1 billion, followed by Saadiyat Island with sales of Dh705 million. The AL Jarf Forest Belt was in third place with Dh658 million, followed by Al Reem Island with Dh485 million and Khalifa City with Dh237 million. “Abu Dhabi’s real estate transaction results for the third quarter demonstrate the strength of the emirate’s sustainable economy and the extent of its effective response to the stimulus measures and economic incentives,” said Adeeb Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT.