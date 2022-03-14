Dubai: Danube Properties is adding another 1,000 property owners to its portfolio of completed projects, with the Lawnz at International City Phase 1 ready.
Lawnz includes residential, retail, F&B, and recreational facilities spread across over 1.1 million square feet. The gated complex comprises four residential blocks, with studio, one- and two- bedroom apartments in the mix. The project also provides 3.8 acres of outdoor open space.
“The back-to-back delivery of projects including the delivery of Lawnz will help to reinforce Danube Properties’ reputation as one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio,” said Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group.
Danube will shortly get into new launch mode as the offplan market in Dubai’s property market foresees another solid year for demand. Likely locations could include established freehold hubs such as the Business Bay.