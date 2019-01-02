With more competition between developers, homebuyers can expect various offers to come their way this year. “Four-year payment plans after handover are available in some projects, and I think the let-to-own scheme is likely to prove popular if they are introduced,” says Harry Tregoning, managing partner of Tregoning Property. “I expect prices to fall further in the first part of the year and then start to grow in the second half. By then the uncertainty Brexit has brought to the world’s economy should have settled down and people will start to have more confidence.