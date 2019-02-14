Dubai: Union Properties, the UAE real estate developer with a 30-year track record, reported a net profit of Dh62.33 million for 2018, marking a 19 per cent increase in the company’s annual income over 2017, when the company registered a loss of Dh2.37 billion. Meanwhile, shareholder equity surged by Dh452 million compared to 2017.
The reported profit is a testament to Union Properties’ robust performance and the new management’s vision to achieve profitability within one year, the company said in a statement.