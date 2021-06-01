Dubai: The Dubai free zone DMCC will welcome LaLiga, the Spanish football league, which has moved their MENA headquarters to DMCC’s business district. At DMCC, LaLiga will be looking to engage with local football fans to increase participation raise their brand awareness.
With this DMCC follows a record-breaking April, which saw 216 new businesses join the free zone – the highest recorded number for an April month in seven years. The first quarter was also the free zone’s best performance in seven years, with international outreach to key markets including Europe, China and India bringing new companies to Dubai.
“We’re proud to be supporting an organisation that promotes health and wellbeing amongst the community,” said Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC
According to Maite Ventura, Managing Director for MENA, LaLiga,”Success for us is seeing more young people playing the game, whether in our academies or out at their local park. “It is about creating a sustainable football culture, and we feel DMCC is the perfect place for us to achieve that.”
The MENA region is becoming an increasingly important market for the league. MENA’s influence on the global sports industry is set to increase over the next three to five years, with a recent PwC study predicting a 9 per cent growth of its sports business by 2026.